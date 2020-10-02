The next step for the 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior from Cedar Creek in New Jersey is to speak with receivers coach Alvis Whitted .

Jovanni Bermudez has been in contact with assistant coach Mickey Turner , who works the East Coast on the recruiting front for Wisconsin.

"I hit Coach Turner up and told him how excited I am about the Big Ten coming back and he said he was too," Bermudez told BadgerBlitz.com. "We haven’t been talking about anything recruiting-wise.

"I was told a few months ago that Coach Whitted was supposed to hit me up and build a relationship, but I didn’t hear from him yet. Hopefully he'll text me soon."

Bermudez, who had 900 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns as a sophomore, is hoping things continue to move in the right direction with the Badgers.

"Wisconsin has always been one of my dream schools," Bermudez said. "The football program is what stands out the most to me, though."

So far, Bermudez lists offers from Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Princeton and Syracuse. The Orangemen are currently standing out in his recruitment.

"It’s been good - nothing but good news from Syracuse," Bermudez, who has also been in touch with Texas Tech, Old Dominion and Temple, said. "They have been telling me how I would be a good fit for their offense.

"I like the academics over there - I've heard nothing but good news about the academics. I like the football program because they like getting the ball out into their best players' hands and let them make plays."