The Spartans (12-7, 4-4) sit in a tie for sixth place in the Big Ten, three games behind the Badgers, a significantly better spot than 15 days ago when they looked lost at 1-4 in the conference. That’s changed with home victories over Rutgers and Minnesota and a road win at Maryland, the Spartans’ first victory away from home this season.

“They are as well of a coached team as you’re ever going to find,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said of the Spartans, who visit the Kohl Center tonight to face No.13 Wisconsin (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten). “You understand what (Tom Izzo) has done as a coach, and we admire and respect that to the fullest. That’s why it’s so fun to compete against them.”

When the Spartans are led by a coach going for his 700th win, it’s more so that they have improved to the point where they are starting to resemble the program that has been a perennial Big Ten contender and NCAA Tournament participant.

MADISON, Wis. – Change wouldn’t be the apt word to use to describe how Michigan State has rebounded from a 1-4 conference start to win three consecutive games.

A big improvement has been their defense. Giving up at least 70 points to six of the first eight Power-Five Conference opponents they faced, the Spartans have held their last three opponents to 60 ppg, under 43 percent shooting, and forcing 47 turnovers. Michigan State is also fouling less. The Spartans saw Illinois go 18-for-22 in a three-point road loss on Jan.11 but held Maryland to 9-for-11 in Sunday’s two-point road win.

“They’re a more disciplined team now,” point guard Chucky Hepburn said. “They’re more aggressive. They’re trying to send the first message. They had a rough start to the season. They know that, and they’re trying to come back and turn their season around.”

Wisconsin jumped on the Spartans in early December and never trailed thanks to an 11-2 start that was predicated on three-point shooting and attacking the rim. Izzo called his players soft after the Badgers turned 11 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points and went 5-for-7 from the line.

More pieces outside Tyson Walker (19.7 ppg, 1.9 spg) have risen to the occasion. A.J Hoggard is averaging 12 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Michigan State, while Malik Hall (who was limited against UW because of the flu) has averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last three wins.

“They’ve played a lot better,” said forward Tyler Wahl. “They’ve got a lot of good guys. It was just a matter of time before they figured it out.”

Wisconsin has made significant strides, too. The Badgers have won eight of nine with an offense that ranks sixth in the country in efficiency and is averaging 75.7 points per game, the program’s highest scoring mark since the 1993-94 season.

The Badgers have had four or more players score in double figures in 10 of 19 games this season. UW has had 6 different players lead the team in scoring in a game, including a different leader in the last three games (A.J. Storr (23) vs. Penn State, Max Klesmit (26) vs. Indiana, Wahl (16) vs. Minnesota).

“We are more under control,” Hepburn said of the last time UW played Michigan State. “We know how to score a lot better. Our offense has definitely improved from the last time we played them, and our defense has stepped up, too. We just got to keep sending the first message.”

UW’s challenge moving forward is how to deal with its first injury. Reserve point guard Kamari McGee, who suffered an ankle injury in the Badgers’ win on Jan.19 over Indiana and missed Tuesday’s game at Minnesota, is out indefinitely with an unknown return date, according to UW.

McGee was wearing a cast on his right foot and ankle at Thursday's practice and moved around with the help of a scooter. The junior has averaged 1.4 points and 0.7 steals in 6.8 minutes per game this season, giving a needed boost when Hepburn is on the bench.

Without McGee, Wahl said the Badgers have utilized Klesmit and reserve Isaac Lindsey in the role. Klesmit had 11 points, an assist, and two turnovers Tuesday while Lindsey played four minutes and grabbed a rebound in the 61-59 victory over the Gophers.

“That’s what I love about this group, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” Hepburn said. “Tuesday wasn’t our night offensively, but we really locked down on defense and were able to come out with some stops.”