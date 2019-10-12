Michigan State at No.8 Wisconsin: How to watch, game predictions
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers will take the field for the fourth consecutive week at Camp Randall when Michigan State comes to town. Saturday afternoon's Big Ten battle will be chance for UW to stay undefeated on the year and keep its college football playoff hopes alive.
Wisconsin's Heisman contender, running back Jonathan Taylor, will look to add to his FBS leading 16 touchdowns. He is coming off a five-score performance against Kent State.
As the Badgers aim to improve to 6-0, they will also look to continue their dominance in those wins. Wisconsin is the only FBS team this season to have never trailed in a game.
Long-time Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is familiar with the Badgers and will look to improve upon his 4-4 record against UW.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET)
TV: BTN will be broadcasting the conference battle. Kevin Kugler will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Matt Miller as the color analyst. Rick Pizzo will handle sideline duties.
Where to stream the game: Via the Fox Sports app and online at FoxSports.com
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.
Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 133, XM 195.
Staff Predictions
McNamara: I think Wisconsin and Michigan State trade blows in the first half before the Badgers pull away in the second. UW has an advantage up front and that will begin to surface in the third quarter and beyond. Also, I think tight end Jake Ferguson has a break-out game for Wisconsin, which stays undefeated on the season.
Wisconsin 28, Michigan State 14
Kocorowski: This will be another touch match-up for Wisconsin against a physical Michigan State program. The Spartans have a formidable defense and some pieces on offense that could give the Badgers some trouble on Saturday.
However, I feel UW’s offense is much more multi-dimensional that its run game, and the defense is playing at a level that is near its 2017 level. The Badgers contain the Spartans’ offense and put some pressure on quarterback Brian Lewerke, while running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Jack Coan break through in the second half to keep the program undefeated.
Wisconsin 24, Michigan State 13
Low: This game reminds me of the Northwestern contest in many ways. Wisconsin is coming off a dominant win, the opponent relies on a tough, gritty brand of football, and the identity of Michigan State is defense. The Badgers passing game will have to be serviceable in order for this one to be a comfortable win.
The UW defense will continue to be the best in the country and that will be the difference.
Wisconsin 21, Michigan State 10