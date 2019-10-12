The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers will take the field for the fourth consecutive week at Camp Randall when Michigan State comes to town. Saturday afternoon's Big Ten battle will be chance for UW to stay undefeated on the year and keep its college football playoff hopes alive. Wisconsin's Heisman contender, running back Jonathan Taylor, will look to add to his FBS leading 16 touchdowns. He is coming off a five-score performance against Kent State. As the Badgers aim to improve to 6-0, they will also look to continue their dominance in those wins. Wisconsin is the only FBS team this season to have never trailed in a game. Long-time Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is familiar with the Badgers and will look to improve upon his 4-4 record against UW. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Mark Dantonio

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET)

TV: BTN will be broadcasting the conference battle. Kevin Kugler will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Matt Miller as the color analyst. Rick Pizzo will handle sideline duties. Where to stream the game: Via the Fox Sports app and online at FoxSports.com Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 133, XM 195.

Staff Predictions