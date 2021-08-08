MEDIA DAY VIDEOS: WR Danny Davis, FB John Chenal, Wisconsin assistants
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin started its 2021 fall camp schedule on Friday, but a day prior, assistant coaches and select players took part in the program's local media day inside Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com took part in the festivities on Aug. 7, and we spoke with many players and assistant coaches under the bright sun. Here are a select few of them:
FULLBACK JOHN CHENAL
Topics included in the conversation with the Wisconsin fullback include:
*The NLI process and the most surprising aspect he had to navigate through
*His role during spring football, if he was able to receive reps at fullback, and if those roles distracted from developing further
*Wisconsin's running back room
*Which player fans should be watching for in fall camp that could break out
WR DANNY DAVIS
Topics included in the conversation with the Wisconsin wide receiver include:
*On sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike
*Last year's receiver production falling off after injuries to Davis and Kendric Pryor
*Wide receivers that could get in the rotation and make an impact
WIDE RECEIVERS COACH ALVIS WHITTED
Topics discussed with the second-year Wisconsin assistant include:
*How he feels going into fall camp and if he has a three-deep of game-ready receivers?
*Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, their veteran experience and reps during fall camp
*Two true freshmen, Skyler Bell and Markus Allen
*Super senior wide receiver Jack Dunn
*Expected growth of wide receiver Chimere Dike and lessons learned during his first year
TIGHT ENDS COACH MICKEY TURNER
Topics discussed with the longtime Wisconsin assistant include:
*Jaylan Franklin
*Cam Large
*If Turner foresees any players starting off fall camp start off slower due to injuries or other reasons
*Young players that haven't gotten a lot of game snaps or fans haven't had a chance to see that Turner's eager to see
*If Jack Eschenbach has stepped up as the next guy with "all-around ability" behind Jake Ferguson
*Does Turner feel like this is the most complimentary group of tight ends he's had since he's been the tight ends coach at Wisconsin in terms of what the players can do?