MEDIA DAY VIDEOS: WR Danny Davis, FB John Chenal, Wisconsin assistants

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin started its 2021 fall camp schedule on Friday, but a day prior, assistant coaches and select players took part in the program's local media day inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com took part in the festivities on Aug. 7, and we spoke with many players and assistant coaches under the bright sun. Here are a select few of them:

FULLBACK JOHN CHENAL

Topics included in the conversation with the Wisconsin fullback include: *The NLI process and the most surprising aspect he had to navigate through *His role during spring football, if he was able to receive reps at fullback, and if those roles distracted from developing further *Wisconsin's running back room *Which player fans should be watching for in fall camp that could break out

WR DANNY DAVIS

Topics included in the conversation with the Wisconsin wide receiver include: *On sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike *Last year's receiver production falling off after injuries to Davis and Kendric Pryor *Wide receivers that could get in the rotation and make an impact

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH ALVIS WHITTED

Topics discussed with the second-year Wisconsin assistant include: *How he feels going into fall camp and if he has a three-deep of game-ready receivers? *Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, their veteran experience and reps during fall camp *Two true freshmen, Skyler Bell and Markus Allen *Super senior wide receiver Jack Dunn *Expected growth of wide receiver Chimere Dike and lessons learned during his first year

TIGHT ENDS COACH MICKEY TURNER