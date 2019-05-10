News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 18:11:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Jim Leonhard expected to check on 2020 CB Max Lofy

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Defensive back - both corner and safety - isn't a huge position of need for coordinator Jim Leonhard in the 2020 recruiting class.

But Wisconsin is still looking at options from across the country to fill the limited space it has in the junior cycle. And Monday, Leonhard, who oversees the secondary, is expected to be at Pine Creek High School in Colorado to check on Max Lofy.

J5jvtpd3e64nvjvgyvlx
Max Lofy
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}