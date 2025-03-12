Max Klesmit Says He's Ready to Play in Wisconsin's Big Ten Tournament Run

Klesmit averaged nearly 30 minutes in last year's tournament with three games in double figures and shot 47.6 percent from three (10-for-21).

The Badgers (23-8) are the fifth seed for the second straight season. UW beat No.12 seed Maryland, No.4 seed Northwestern, and No.1 seed Purdue before falling to second-seeded Illinois in the tournament title game.

Proclaiming that he "feels good" and "he's going to play" has to be good news for No.18 Wisconsin as it prepares for a second straight Big Ten Tournament run when it plays No.13 Northwestern (17-15) tomorrow afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (1:30 p.m./Big Ten Network).

"I am playing all four," Klesmit said Tuesday. "For sure. I am playing all four."

MADISON, Wis. - Max Klesmit was short on details but firm on his stance for his status for the Big Ten Tournament.

The senior guard was first cleared to return to practice on Monday. He'll have gone through three days of practice before returning to the court for the first time since February 25, but head coach Greg Gard has not discussed a minutes restriction with the training staff and added that Klesmit didn't look like a player who had missed multiple weeks.

"We've had a guy who has been here for three years and started," Gard said. "It's a big piece of this team. It's an important piece just because of how this group has come together. When you pull one of those cogs out, it's had an impact."

While UW's offense had little trouble with last-place Washington after Klesmit left the game after only five minutes, the last three outings have been outliers from Wisconsin's efficient offensive season.

After shooting above 37 percent in 27 of their first 28 games, the Badgers have shot under that mark twice in their final three games. UW has also gone 20-for-85 (23.5 percent) from three over that stretch.

Klesmit's shooting has been inconsistent throughout the season. He's had four games with at least 17 points, but he shot under 30 percent in nine and was limited to fewer than two threes in 14 others. His 35.3 shooting percentage and 28.8 three-point percentage are career worsts, but Klesmit has more assists (74), fewer turnovers (31), and a better free-throw percentage (84.5) than at any point in his UW career.

Klesmit is also one of Wisconsin's best on-ball defenders and feistiest players. After Saturday's 86-75 loss to Penn State. Gard talked about the Badgers losing "their bite" throughout a second half when the Nittany Lions shot 60 percent from the floor. Not properly defending ball screens, being out of position, and playing reactionary instead of proactive were all contributing factors in the defensive meltdown. With the edge and chippiness he plays with, Klesmit can help correct those problems.

"He definitely brings that to our team, and it's an important piece," Gard said. "Combined with the other people around him, the personalities, it's the right fit. (His) vacancy we missed when he was out because it is hard to duplicate that, replicate that. Scoring is one thing, but (it's) that edge and competitiveness he brings to the floor."

Klesmit's rehab has included time on the exercise bike and in the pool. From the work he puts in from a conditioning and practice standpoint to prepare physically for games, Klesmit felt his fire was missing, limiting him the last three-and-half games to bringing emotional support from the bench.

He was proud to admit that his joy was back, hoping he can compete in 10 more games before his college career is done.

"I know it's been hard just more on my mental side the last three games not being able to be out there and play," Klesmit said. "I got to do whatever is best for me to get my body in position to be out there with the guys and play in these games. I think I have put myself in a really good position to make a deep run in this Big Ten Tournament and this NCAA Tournament."