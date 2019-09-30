Hours after point guard Chucky Hepburn announced his commitment to Wisconsin, fellow 2021 standout Matthew Mors pledged to the Badgers Sunday evening. Both took official visit this past weekend.

Greg Gard and his staff went two-for-two this weekend on the recruiting front.

I am extremely proud to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pAxyg2Leh0

A 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior from Yanktown High School in South Dakota, Mors chose Wisconsin over offers from Colorado, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, South Dakota and South Dakota State. He is commit No. 3 in the Badgers' 2021 class, along with Hepburn and power forward Chris Hodges.

"They just kept preaching that they really want me in Madison," Mors told BadgerBlitz.com minutes prior to his announcement. "They think Wisconsin can do some special things in the future.

""I thought hanging around the team really stood out. I got to know them and learn what Wisconsin basketball is all about. I was hosted by Brad Davidson. It was great. We played some video games and watched football together."

As a sophomore, Mors averaged 23 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He has played on the varsity team since his seventh grade season and currently has 1,719 career points.

Wisconsin is expected to have two more available scholarships for the 2021 class.