Mark D'Onofrio will take over Wisconsin's inside linebackers

A former second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, D'Onofrio brings 19 years of college coaching with him to Madison. That experience will be needed at one of Wisconsin's youngest and most inexperienced position groups on the current roster.

A former defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and Houston, D'Onofrio takes over for Sheridan, who stepped away from the Badgers amidst an investigation by the NCAA for violating rules during the COVID-19 dead period during his time at Air Force.

“I’m excited to have Mark join our staff,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “He’s very passionate and brings great energy. He has a wealth of experience, both as a player and coach. That experience will help players, especially those in the inside linebacker room.

"Mark’s an excellent fit for our staff personally and philosophically. I can’t wait for him to be able to get around our players and I’m excited about their opportunity to learn from him.”

D'Onofrio will be asked to replace the production of Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, both of whom are now preparing for the NFL. He will also have to do so without having worked with the group during spring practices. Jordan Turner and Tatum Grass finished spring as the No. 1 inside linebacker duo, with Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney behind them. Spencer Lytle, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Ratzlaff and Aidan Vaughan are also in the mix as reserves in D'Onofrio's rotation.

“My family and I are thrilled to join this program, and I want to thank Coach Chryst for the opportunity,” D’Onofrio said in the same release. “As a coach, and as a fan of college football, I’ve admired the culture at Wisconsin for a long time. This is a place that fits who I am as a football coach. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with players of such high caliber and high character, and I’m energized to contribute to such a tremendous coaching staff.”

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin already has a commitment from projected inside linebacker Tyler Jansey in the 2023 class. During his short time on staff, Sheridan recruited in parts of Michigan and Ohio. It will be interesting to see if D'Onofrio steps into those states, or if he works the East Coast, Florida and/or Texas, recruiting areas he's previously coached in.

D’Onofrio, 53, has not coached since 2018. That fall, Houston ranked No. 127 in team defense.