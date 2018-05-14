Ticker
Malik Osborne focused on three schools after official visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, Rice transfer Malik Osborne is focused on three schools moving forward.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward, who is originally from Illinois and played an additional prep season at Don Bosco Prep (Indiana), would have to sit out the 2018-19 season and would then have three years of eligibility remaining at the school of his choice.

B8c00e1jg1kafvt2imlf
Malik Osborne (USA Today)
