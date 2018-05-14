Malik Osborne focused on three schools after official visit to Wisconsin
After an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, Rice transfer Malik Osborne is focused on three schools moving forward.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward, who is originally from Illinois and played an additional prep season at Don Bosco Prep (Indiana), would have to sit out the 2018-19 season and would then have three years of eligibility remaining at the school of his choice.
