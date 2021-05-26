Mailbag: UW's 2023 QB board, over-under by July 1 and possible camp offers

With so much left to accomplish in the 2022 class, it's tough to project what the needs will be in the following cycle. But the first position that pops out is linebacker, only because there's a chance Wisconsin doesn't sign a scholarship player at the position in this cycle. I tend to think the staff will find room - either on the inside or outside - in this cycle by December, but not signing one wouldn't be a total surprise.

In 2023, the Badgers have already offered projected outside linebackers Tausili Akana, Drayk Bowen, Tackett Curtis, Liona Lefau and Trevor Carter. On the inside, I believe Zander Rockow is going to turn some heads at camp next month. He may not be offered on the spot, but the in-state standout feels like someone who will be part of this class for UW.

One other spot I'd watch is running back, though the outlook at that position would be much different if the staff can pull an upset and land Nicholas Singleton in this class. Not to mention Braelon Allen potentially joining the tailback group this fall. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what Gary Brown can do in his first full recruiting cycle at Wisconsin.