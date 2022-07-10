Mailbag: Upcoming commitments and where Wisconsin goes at TE and QB in 2023
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Braeden Marshall, Khalil Tate, Joe Crocker and Tackett Curtis... seems as if those are the only ones we are waiting on for this summer, is that correct?
Braeden Marshall, Kahlil Tate, Joe Crocker and Tackett Curtis, all of whom took official visits to Wisconsin in June, are expected to announce their decisions this month. Unfortunately for the Badgers, it looks like at least three are headed elsewhere.
Finalists for Tate: Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue
Commitment date: July 12
Prediction: Iowa
-------------------------------------------------------
Finalists for Crocker: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State
Commitment date: July 18
Prediction: Mississippi State
-------------------------------------------------------
Finalists for Marshall: Wisconsin, North Carolina, UCF, Nebraska, Pittsburgh
Commitment date: July 30
Prediction: North Carolina or UCF
-------------------------------------------------------
Finalists for Curtis: Wisconsin, USC, Ohio State
Commitment date: TBD
Prediction: Ohio State
-------------------------------------------------------
Three-star defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner is the only other uncommitted prospect who visited Wisconsin officially in June. FutureCast predictions favor Michigan for the standout from Arizona.
Who will be the next hoops commit? Is there any news coming out of summer basketball workouts?
