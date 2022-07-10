 Who is Wisconsin targeting at tight end in the 2023 class?
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-10 13:43:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Upcoming commitments and where Wisconsin goes at TE and QB in 2023

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


Braeden Marshall, Khalil Tate, Joe Crocker and Tackett Curtis... seems as if those are the only ones we are waiting on for this summer, is that correct?

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker will announce his decision on July 18.
Four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker will announce his decision on July 18. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Braeden Marshall, Kahlil Tate, Joe Crocker and Tackett Curtis, all of whom took official visits to Wisconsin in June, are expected to announce their decisions this month. Unfortunately for the Badgers, it looks like at least three are headed elsewhere.

Finalists for Tate: Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue

Commitment date: July 12

Prediction: Iowa

-------------------------------------------------------

Finalists for Crocker: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State

Commitment date: July 18

Prediction: Mississippi State

-------------------------------------------------------

Finalists for Marshall: Wisconsin, North Carolina, UCF, Nebraska, Pittsburgh

Commitment date: July 30

Prediction: North Carolina or UCF

-------------------------------------------------------

Finalists for Curtis: Wisconsin, USC, Ohio State

Commitment date: TBD

Prediction: Ohio State

-------------------------------------------------------

Three-star defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner is the only other uncommitted prospect who visited Wisconsin officially in June. FutureCast predictions favor Michigan for the standout from Arizona.

Who will be the next hoops commit? Is there any news coming out of summer basketball workouts?

Four-star wing Gehrig Normand is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
Four-star wing Gehrig Normand is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)
