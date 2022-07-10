Mailbag: Upcoming commitments and where Wisconsin goes at TE and QB in 2023

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.

Braeden Marshall, Kahlil Tate, Joe Crocker and Tackett Curtis, all of whom took official visits to Wisconsin in June, are expected to announce their decisions this month. Unfortunately for the Badgers, it looks like at least three are headed elsewhere.

Finalists for Tate: Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue

Commitment date: July 12

Prediction: Iowa

Finalists for Crocker: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State

Commitment date: July 18

Prediction: Mississippi State

Finalists for Marshall: Wisconsin, North Carolina, UCF, Nebraska, Pittsburgh

Commitment date: July 30

Prediction: North Carolina or UCF

Finalists for Curtis: Wisconsin, USC, Ohio State

Commitment date: TBD

Prediction: Ohio State

Three-star defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner is the only other uncommitted prospect who visited Wisconsin officially in June. FutureCast predictions favor Michigan for the standout from Arizona.