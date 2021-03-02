 At what position(s) do you think men’s basketball might the team pursue transfers next year?
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 11:35:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Transfer needs, future rosters and new WR/CB targets in 2022

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's recruiting mailbag.


Paul Chryst has always seemed to want to get kids to visit and be around the program before giving a verbal. Due to visits being pushed back again, will he be backing off that?

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chyrst.
Last year, Wisconsin allowed a handful of kids to commit without having visited the campus in person – Ricardo Hallman, Mike Jarvis, Al Ashford, among others. And with no guarantee that things will open back up on June 1, I’m assuming Paul Chryst will accept verbals from athletes who have yet to visit, just like he did in the 2021 cycle. Evidence: Myles Burkett has yet to take a traditional visit to Wisconsin.

This 2022 class is a little different, though, because more prospects are seeing schools on their own. And down the road, kids being able to take official visits this summer, fall or winter seems realistic. Not every junior is going to be able to travel on their own dime, but Micah Riley-Ducker, who is expected to be in Madison on Friday, is a good example of someone who is seeing schools on their own in order to make a decision on his preferred timeline. He's certainly not alone when looking at other prospects in the 2022 class.

Schools have been forced to adjust, and Wisconsin is no different.

Noticed that Bobby April was recruiting Illinois. Has he always been in that state?

Outside linebackers coach Bobby April.
