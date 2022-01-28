Mailbag: Spring camp, staff breakdowns and commit No. 1 in '23 predictions

On paper, Wisconsin has two starting jobs open heading into spring camp at left guard (Josh Seltzner was a starter in 2021) and right tackle (Logan Bruss). But with Bob Bostad taking over the group, all five spots could be open across the board, and we could see players move to different positions based on his preference. (Note: I think it's a safe bet, however, that Joe Tippmann is a starter once again at center).

Getting back to the question, the easy answer is Tanor Bortolini, who will likely secure a permanent starting job in 2022, either at guard or tackle. The third-year lineman started three contests last season, and I think he's best fit is on the interior.

But if you're looking at more of an unexpected name, I'd keep an eye on tackle Riley Mahlman. An early enrollee from the 2021 class, Mahlman, 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, could take a big leap during his second spring camp. He got work at both tackle positions last fall and is likely ahead of both Nolan Rucci and JP Benzschawel, the other two member from UW's 2021 offensive line class.

“I came here early, I didn't know what to expect, but I hit the weight room," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was coming off an injury. I met the guys. I got in the program, so it did so much.

"That first spring ball, I was kind of thrown into action and I was long, lanky, not the weight I needed to be at. Nowhere close to strength. Kind of got beat up a little bit, but that's the best place to learn when you're just getting kind of dumped, and you're not doing too well. ... You got to learn from that. So I think it was a good experience to have early on, so that I was definitely more ready for the season.”