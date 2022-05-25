Mailbag: Quarterback talk, portal rumblings and options at ILB

Right now, things have been pretty quiet on the inside linebackers front. And as of Wednesday, the opening has yet to be posted.

Wisconsin has some options from inside the program in Michael Caputo (defensive assistant) and Jack Cichy (offensive quality control). From those two, Caputo has more coaching experience with stops at LSU (grad assistant), Utah State (safeties coach) and Bayor (defensive quality control). But Cichy has NFL experience and played inside linebacker during his time at UW. I think both could add something on the recruiting front as well.

Paul Chryst could also give Bobby April the entire group of linebackers, but that seems less likely with five assistant coaches now in place on the offensive side of the ball. Unless Chryst has someone in mind to take over special teams in a coordinator role, I don't see it see that happening. Seems like too much movement.

If I'm Chryst, I would allow Jim Leonhard to go out and make a new inside linebackers hire this summer. There have to be plenty of assistants who are looking to join one of the top defenses in the country, and I'm guessing Leonhard already has a shortlist in his head.