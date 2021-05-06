 With Wisconsin's need at tailback, could Braelon Allen get a shot there this fall?
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 20:18:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Potential in-state offers, next to commit and Braelon Allen at RB?

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


When do the Badgers offer Andrew Keller? They offered Barrett Nelson after getting some big out-of-state offers. Will they do the same with Keller?

In-state TE Andrew Keller is one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest on the recruiting front.
I think it's only a matter of time before Waunakee's Andrew Keller picks up an offer from Wisconsin. The in-state tight end has been on the Badgers' radar for some time, but the tape from Keller's junior season this spring has elevated his recruitment to new heights. As of Thursday evening, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect listed offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State, West Virginia and Minnesota, among others.

Four-star Micah Riley-Ducker, who will visit officially in June, remains Wisconsin's top target at the position. But someone like Keller, who is more of a pass-catching threat, would be a nice compliment to Riley-Ducker, a true in-line tight end. The coaching staff planned to see Keller at camp next month in order to make a decision, but it wouldn't surprise me to see Mickey Turner put a scholarship out in the next few days. Should that happen, I would expect Keller to lock in an official visit with UW.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Wisconsin handles Keller's teammate, offensive lineman Jack Dotzler. Like Keller, Dotzler went on a recent offer run with scholarships from Purdue, Iowa, Arizona State and Iowa State. The Badgers clearly have a top group of Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner and Barrett Nelson on the offensive line, but Dotzler could give the staff something to think about.

Who do you think is the next football commit?

Could Isaac Hamm be commit No. 2 for the Badgers in the 2022 class?
Could Isaac Hamm be commit No. 2 for the Badgers in the 2022 class? (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)
