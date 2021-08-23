Mailbag: Position battles, basketball recruiting and future in-state talent

The media hasn't been given an official depth chart just yet, but my guess is that Hayden Rucci will be the No. 2 tight end behind multi-year starter Jake Ferguson. A big reason for that thought is Rucci's ability as an in-line blocker and how that separates him from the pack. In comparison, Jack Eschenbach is more of a pass catcher in the mold of Ferguson, who, history would tell us, is going to be on the field for just about every offensive snap. That said, both (Ferguson and Eschenbach) can put their hand in the ground next to an offensive tackle and block.

Despite who is eventually listed next to Ferguson, I do think Eschenbach is going to have a role on this team. Position coach Mickey Turner raved about him prior to the start of camp, as did Ferguson at Big Ten Media Days. Jaylan Franklin, in my opinion, is the wild card of the group and it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a role in 2021. Beyond those four, I'm not sure how many tight end reps are going to be available if everyone stays healthy.