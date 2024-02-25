Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Mailbag: Players making a jump, recruiting misses and Greg Gard's seat

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


Which player do you think takes the biggest jump in performance from the 2023 season to the 2024 season? (i.e. the 2024 version of Ricardo Hallman)

Wisconsin safety Austin Brown.
Wisconsin safety Austin Brown. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

I'll give one player on each side of ball who I expect to take a big leap this offseason.

On defense, my pick is Austin Brown. Veteran Hunter Wohler is going to be the leader of that position group - and likely the entire unit. But I think Brown, entering his third year with the program, is primed for a breakout season. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Brown is more physically gifted than Preston Zachman and Kamo'i Latu, and he also showed off his versatility against LSU by working in the slot. In 2023, Brown saw extended reps as the season wore on - Indiana (61), Northwestern (34), Nebraska (63) and LSU (69). I expect that momentum to carry into spring camp.

On offense, Quincy Burroughs could be in line for a big jump. I don't know if he'll crack the starting lineup at wide receiver, but the rising junior has the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and speed (see below) to make a significant impact in Phil Longo's offense. Burroughs had just four catches last fall, but he should be someone to keep a close eye on this offseason.

Based on the increased strength of next year's schedule, what position groups need the most improvement or increased talent to reach 7-6 as in 2023?

Defesive lineman James Thompson.
Defesive lineman James Thompson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement