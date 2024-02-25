I'll give one player on each side of ball who I expect to take a big leap this offseason.

On defense, my pick is Austin Brown. Veteran Hunter Wohler is going to be the leader of that position group - and likely the entire unit. But I think Brown, entering his third year with the program, is primed for a breakout season. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Brown is more physically gifted than Preston Zachman and Kamo'i Latu, and he also showed off his versatility against LSU by working in the slot. In 2023, Brown saw extended reps as the season wore on - Indiana (61), Northwestern (34), Nebraska (63) and LSU (69). I expect that momentum to carry into spring camp.

On offense, Quincy Burroughs could be in line for a big jump. I don't know if he'll crack the starting lineup at wide receiver, but the rising junior has the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and speed (see below) to make a significant impact in Phil Longo's offense. Burroughs had just four catches last fall, but he should be someone to keep a close eye on this offseason.