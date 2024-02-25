Mailbag: Players making a jump, recruiting misses and Greg Gard's seat
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Which player do you think takes the biggest jump in performance from the 2023 season to the 2024 season? (i.e. the 2024 version of Ricardo Hallman)
I'll give one player on each side of ball who I expect to take a big leap this offseason.
On defense, my pick is Austin Brown. Veteran Hunter Wohler is going to be the leader of that position group - and likely the entire unit. But I think Brown, entering his third year with the program, is primed for a breakout season. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Brown is more physically gifted than Preston Zachman and Kamo'i Latu, and he also showed off his versatility against LSU by working in the slot. In 2023, Brown saw extended reps as the season wore on - Indiana (61), Northwestern (34), Nebraska (63) and LSU (69). I expect that momentum to carry into spring camp.
On offense, Quincy Burroughs could be in line for a big jump. I don't know if he'll crack the starting lineup at wide receiver, but the rising junior has the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and speed (see below) to make a significant impact in Phil Longo's offense. Burroughs had just four catches last fall, but he should be someone to keep a close eye on this offseason.
Based on the increased strength of next year's schedule, what position groups need the most improvement or increased talent to reach 7-6 as in 2023?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news