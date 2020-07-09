Mailbag Part 2: Future at tackle, officials and Gunnar Helm's timeline
BadgerBlitz.com dives back into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's second recruiting mailbag.
Which one of our current 15 commits do you feel will contribute more than their Rivals.com ranking would indicate?
When I first looked at this question, the name that popped in my head was Antwan Roberts, who is currently the lowest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2021 class. He's underrated, in my opinion, and in a few years the Badgers could have a 6-foot-2, 225-pound tailback with a pretty unique skillset.
But the more I thought about it, the more I like Deacon Hill's fit at Wisconsin and path towards early playing time. Because Hill will almost certainly be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in a two-year (2020 and 2021) recruiting window, the three-star prospect has an excellent path towards playing time at UW. Hill, who has trimmed some weight this summer, will arrive in Madison as Jack Coan exits. He will almost certainly redshirt and then back up Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf the following year. When those two exit the program, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller from California will likely be given the keys to the Badgers' offense. Jon Budmayr's early evaluation of Hill, who has also helped Wisconsin quite a bit on the recruiting front, continues to look better and better with each passing month.
What impact, if any, does having Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Riley Mahlman, JP Benzschawel and potentially Nolan Rucci have on our ability to get the big three in-state linemen for 2022?
