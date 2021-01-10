As far as the transfer portal/market, Wisconsin is going to keep its eye on every position, especially with so many names being added on a daily basis. But specifically at tailback, the Badgers are in a spot to add a veteran, with Nakia Watson entering the transfer portal himself and Garrett Groshek still undecided about his future.

Former USC running back Markese Stepp, who played his prep ball in Indiana, makes sense for a few different of reasons. The Badgers recruited the former four-star back out of high school, so familiarity exists there. And at 6-foot and 235 pounds, Stepp could also be the power back UW envisioned Watson being. Finally, Stepp's between-the-tackles skillset would compliment Jalen Berger's versatility and Isaac Guerendo's speed.

LSU's Chris Curry is also someone the staff has inquired about but for now, Stepp appears to be atop the wishlist. Spring semester instruction begins on Jan. 25 in Madison, so you would expect some sort of decision from Steep, who is eligible to play right away, in the next two weeks if he plans to take part in spring camp.