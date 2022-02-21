Mailbag Pt. 1: 2023 over/under, recruiting department and offseason grades

Wisconsin is currently tied with Rutgers, Indiana and Purdue for the fewest commits in the Big Ten. Penn State leads the conference with eight pledges, followed Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State with five. Not elite company for the Badgers at this point, but the staff has traditionally done well during official visits in the summer.

As far as the 2.5 over/under line in the question, I''ll take the under. The Badgers have a chance to make some waves during their junior day on March 6, but I don't think that event leads to a commitment(s). With that, I expect most of UW's class will be put together this summer during official visits. In fact, it could be similar to the 2022 cycle, where Wisconsin landed a commitment in late January (Myles Burkett) and then didn't get its second until mid-June. From there, the staff reeled off 10 verbals in a little over two weeks.

A big factor in this is the lack of high-end talent in the 2023 in-state class, which has been written about already. Three-star Nate White, a running back from Rufus King, is the only athlete with a Power 5 offer (Purdue and Iowa State) at this point.