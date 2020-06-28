If you asked me where Nolan Rucci was headed in March, I would have said Penn State. But like the question reads, I think the Badgers closed the gap this spring - though I don't think it was that big, necessarily - during the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of that likely had to do with his older brother, Hayden Rucci, being home and serving as a built-in recruiter for UW during that duration of time.

My confidence level right now sits at a 5. I think this comes down to Penn State and Wisconsin but other schools, like Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan, are still in the running. If Rucci knew where he wanted to go, I think he would have made his decision public. With that, I think his family is still weighing all the options and things could flip back and forth in the next few weeks.

"We’re just encouraging him to take his time and not make this decision any more difficult than it needs to be," his father, Todd Rucci, told Rivals.com. "When the time comes, he’ll be ready. Our goal, from a parent’s perspective, is to not make this a stressful environment. He’s in a fortunate position. We’re very thankful knowing that the offers he has will probably still be there in a few months, so there’s no reason not to take your time with this. The most important thing is to make sure you make the right decision. We just want him to take his time with the decision and when he is ready to commit, that will be the end of the process."