It's been just over 12 months since high school prospects were able to take traditional recruiting visits. On March 1, 2020, Wisconsin hosted T.J Bollers, Darryl Peterson, Markus Allen and Jack Pugh, among others. A few days later, the world shut down.

Over the last year, the NCAA extended the dead period on a few different occasions. Right now, things are shut down until May 31, but there is reason to be optimistic. Schools across the country - Wisconsin included - are starting to schedule official visits in the month of June. That's a good indication coaching staffs anticipate being able to host recruits, beginning on June 1.

The Badgers have locked in four-star running back Nicholas Singleton for an official the weekend of June 4. Quarterback commit Myles Burkett is penciled in for the following weekend, and Kentucky wide out Vinny Anthony is still working out the dates for one of those weekends.

I anticipate more names will to be added in the coming weeks as UW looks to maximize the four weekends available in June. The goal is to get the in-state kids on campus together, so you'll likely to see Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman and Isaac Hamm on campus the weekend of June 11. But with every school in the country jockeying for those weekends, it will be interesting to see how things shake out.

From outside of the state, I'd expect the Badgers to push for June officials from Xavier Brown, Matthew Golden, Micah Riley-Ducker, Kaden Helms, Hunter Deyo, Sebastian Cheeks, Caleb Coley, Avyonne Jones, Cristian Driver and Avery Powell, among others. And then there should be summer camps, which could also produce offers and commitments.

Things are going to move really quickly in the summer and I think you'll see a flurry of commitments for schools across the country.