Mailbag: Official visitors, QB recruiting and Wisconsin's 2023 hoops class

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.

I'd expect Wisconsin to take three wide receivers in the 2023 class, and position coach Alvis Whitted has already identified a few prospects who are expected on campus for officials next month.

The Badgers are in a good spot with long-time targets Kaleb Black (UW is his best offer) and Justin Marshall (looking at Wisconsin and Minnesota). Both are working on officials to UW this summer. Ohio's Collin Dixon, who visited in the spring, will visit officially the second weekend of June. The three-star prospect has UW and Illinois atop his list of schools.

Hilton Alexander, Tre Spivey and potentially Fredrick Moore are in that next wave of offered prospects for the Badgers who are thinking about official visits. From the question above, Anthony Brown visited this spring, but I think other schools are leading for his services at this point.

If new offers do go out, Ty Perkins could be near the top of Wisconsin's list. A three-star prospect from Ironton High School in Ohio, Perkins had multiple members of Wisconsin's coaching staff watch him this spring. He is teammates with four-athlete Jaquez Keyes, who committed to the Badgers last Friday.