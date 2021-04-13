I don't think Brad Davison's decision to stay or go will (or has) affected Wisconsin in the transfer portal. The Badgers have already missed on a handful of players they were reportedly linked to, a list that included Jamison Battle, Luke Loewe, Liam Robbins, Joe Yesufu and Gabe Kalscheur, among others. That said, it's difficult to say who exactly was offered and who was simply on their radar. Regardless, I don't think anyone crossed UW off their list because of Davison's impending decision.

More names are going to continue to hit the transfer market, but it doesn't appear the Badgers are in a rush to add anyone at this point, despite having two open scholarships. Fans have their opinion on Davison, but bringing his experience back to a very young roster wouldn't be the worst thing, in my opinion, for head coach Greg Gard next season.