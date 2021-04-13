 How have Wisconsin's new coaches done on the recruiting front?
Mailbag: Official visitors, Alvarez's impact and Wisconsin's offense in '21

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


What is the impact Brad Davison is having with making his decision? The more time he takes the less time we have to get a starter if he goes. Your thoughts on basketball transfer targets and the likelihood Wisconsin gets one?

Senior guard Brad Davison has yet to make a decision on returning to Wisconsin next year.
I don't think Brad Davison's decision to stay or go will (or has) affected Wisconsin in the transfer portal. The Badgers have already missed on a handful of players they were reportedly linked to, a list that included Jamison Battle, Luke Loewe, Liam Robbins, Joe Yesufu and Gabe Kalscheur, among others. That said, it's difficult to say who exactly was offered and who was simply on their radar. Regardless, I don't think anyone crossed UW off their list because of Davison's impending decision.

More names are going to continue to hit the transfer market, but it doesn't appear the Badgers are in a rush to add anyone at this point, despite having two open scholarships. Fans have their opinion on Davison, but bringing his experience back to a very young roster wouldn't be the worst thing, in my opinion, for head coach Greg Gard next season.

Joe Brunner - any word from him on official visits?

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner has three official visits scheduled.
