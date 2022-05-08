Mailbag: Next up at QB in 2023, official visitors and hoops recruiting
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
RELATED: Mailbag: Engram's impact, depth chart talk and next to commit for Wisconsin | Mailbag: Spring camp, staff breakdowns and commit No. 1 in '23 predictions | Mailbag: Wisconsin's 2024 in-state class, basketball needs and camp talk
What is the status of T.J Bollers? What position does he project to?
T.J. Bollers, who came in as an “outside linebacker-plus,” according to Jim Leonhard on Signing Day, put together a solid spring camp for position coach Bobby April. There was some talk of him growing into a defensive end during his recruitment, but Bollers dropped weight (seven pounds from the fall to spring roster) and has settled in at outside linebacker.
Right now, Bollers is part of what is arguably Wisconsin’s deepest and most talented position. But I expect him to be in the rotation as a redshirt freshman this fall.
"Yeah, the one thing we talked about with T.J. was that he's gotta trim up and twitch up, and that's showing up a lot for him so far," April said this spring. "I think you're seeing a lot more plays made in the backfield. Where last year they're (Bollers and Daryl Peterson) catching up the line of scrimmage, playing a little bit long armed instead of striking guys. And within camp so far, you're seeing the growth in the outside longer linebacker play, playing in the two-point stance. That's something that they both had to learn."
June looks loaded with officials from some top recruits. Who could be the first to commit while on their official?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news