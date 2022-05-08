Mailbag: Next up at QB in 2023, official visitors and hoops recruiting

T.J. Bollers, who came in as an “outside linebacker-plus,” according to Jim Leonhard on Signing Day, put together a solid spring camp for position coach Bobby April. There was some talk of him growing into a defensive end during his recruitment, but Bollers dropped weight (seven pounds from the fall to spring roster) and has settled in at outside linebacker.

Right now, Bollers is part of what is arguably Wisconsin’s deepest and most talented position. But I expect him to be in the rotation as a redshirt freshman this fall.

"Yeah, the one thing we talked about with T.J. was that he's gotta trim up and twitch up, and that's showing up a lot for him so far," April said this spring. "I think you're seeing a lot more plays made in the backfield. Where last year they're (Bollers and Daryl Peterson) catching up the line of scrimmage, playing a little bit long armed instead of striking guys. And within camp so far, you're seeing the growth in the outside longer linebacker play, playing in the two-point stance. That's something that they both had to learn."