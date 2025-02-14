Mailbag: Next commit, in-state options, new GM and the future hoops lineup

My pick would be Joe Krabbenhoft, who currently holds the associate head coach title alongside Greg Gard. The former standout at Wisconsin is in his ninth season on staff with the Badgers. In the last few off-seasons, I’ve been told that, at the very least, he’s had conversations with other schools for vacancies at both the assistant and head coach level.

Not sure if the question alludes to it, but Kirk Penney might be the hottest name of Wisconsin’s bench, largely because of his influence on UW’s offense. Gard was asked about his future in the world of coaching, and he felt Penney was happy in his current role for a few different reasons. You can find that episode of The Swing here.

Circling back, Krabbenhoft is probably next in line, but what job is he willing to leave for? Would he return back home to lead South Dakota or South Dakota State, or is he looking for the right fit at the high-major level? Time will tell, but Gard seems to have found his groove and probably isn't close to the finish line at Wisconsin.