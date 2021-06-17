Mailbag: Latest on Singleton, hoops targets in 2023 and the next to commit
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Out of all the June official visitors, who do you think is the most underrated/underappreciated as a prospect?
We don't talk enough about Barrett Nelson for a few reasons.
1) From inside the state, offensive linemen Joe Brunner, Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth are three of the best in the country with offers from a number of elite programs. That trio has demanded much of the attention at the position for well over a year.
2) Many assume - and for good reason - that Nelson will wind up at Wisconsin. His dad played for the Badgers and his older brother, Jack Nelson, is getting ready for his second collegiate season in Madison. A drama-free recruitment doesn't drum up a ton of buzz.
While I don't think Nelson is in the same conversation, talent-wise, with the three prospects mentioned above, he's not just an add-on for the Badgers in this cycle. The two-star prospect is a big, athletic kid who is still learning how to play at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds. And though he's being recruited as an offensive tackle, I think Nelson could also move to defensive end, if needed, similar to what Ben Barten did for the Badgers this spring.
Which Class of 2022 football recruit who hasn't officially visited Wisconsin do you see eventually making an official visit, and why?
