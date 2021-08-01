 What are your thoughts on the Wisconsin “wall” if two to three of the top five go elsewhere?
Mailbag: In-state recruiting, potential 2022 offers and the start of camp

Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


What are your thoughts on the Wisconsin “wall” if two to three of the top five go elsewhere? Seems the wall had been there for 20ish years, as only occasionally does Wisconsin lose a top in-state player like Ben Bredeson.

In-state lineman Carson Hinzman is expected to make his commitment this summer.
In-state lineman Carson Hinzman is expected to make his commitment this summer. (Mike Singer/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Looking at the 2022 class, it's a little premature to answer this question with Carson Hinzman, Isaac Hamm and Billy Schrauth still uncommitted. Should the Badgers hit on all three in this cycle, there are no concerns about the recruiting "wall" surrounding state moving forward. Jerry Cross was a kid who was looking to forge his own path, and he found that as part of Penn State's class. He seems like a boom or bust prospect and I'm interested to see how he does in Happy Valley.

Looking at the last 19 cycles (2002 to 2021), the Badgers have offered 146 in-state prospects and connected on 128 of them, roughly 88 percent. That number creeps closer to the 90s when you look at each individual recruitment and the Badgers not being in a position to take a commitment in certain situations. That's a pretty strong body of work, especially with a good chunk of the "damage" taking place during Gary Andersen's short tenure.

Regardless of how Wisconsin finishes with Hinzman, Hamm and Schrauth - and I think the Badgers get all three - the program has done an excellent job at both keeping the top talent inside the state and, maybe more importantly, offering the correct prospects. And if Wisconsin ends up losing just Cross in this cycle, that will be a pretty impressive feat with some of the top programs in the country having went after Schrauth, Hinzman and Joe Brunner.

In-state prospects with an offer from Wisconsin who left the state
Year Player School  Notes

2002

Brian Calhoun

Colorado

Transferred to UW

2003

Greg Bracey

Missouri

2007

Brandon Brooks

Miami (OH)

Decommitted from Wisconsin. Could have been prevented.

2010

Will Hagerup

Michigan

2010

Mike Hardy

Iowa

Kimberly coaches played a large role in commitment to Iowa.

2011

Trae Waynes

Michigan State

Cited facilities at Michigan State. Bret Bielema made an effort to correct that.

2012

Levon Meyers

Northern Illinois

Late Wisconsin offer - was already committed to N. Illinois.

2013

A.J. Natter

Nebraska

2014

R.J. Shelton

Michigan State

2014

Gaelin Elmore

Minnesota

2014

Craig Evans

Michigan State

Grades.

2015

Robert Windsor

Penn State

Late Wisconsin offer by Paul Chryst. Had family connections to Penn State.

2016

Ben Bredeson

Michigan

Brother played baseball at Michigan.

2016

Tristian Pipp

Western Michigan

2016

Nathan Stanley

Iowa

Early commitment to Iowa; not offered by Gary Andersen.

2018

Reggie Jennings

Northern Illinois

Early offer; Wisconsin cooled down the stretch.

2018

Jack Plumb

Iowa

Scholarship may have been allocated to Aron Cruickshank.

2019

Da'Shaun Brown

Indiana

Grades.

2022

Jerry Cross

Penn State

Which new assistant coach (including Alvis Whitted’s first full season) do you think will provide the biggest upgrade over their predecessor (both coaching and recruiting)? Which assistant coach was the biggest loss this year?

First-year running backs coach Gary Brown.
First-year running backs coach Gary Brown. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
{{ article.author_name }}