Wisconsin has been pretty quiet on the recruiting front since Antwan Roberts' commitment in mid-April. Additionally, some of UW's top targets have come off the board at positions of need. There are a few potential in-state offers that could go out in the next few months, but the staff will not have the luxury of seeing kids at camp in June, which is a big blow for both parties.

Here are a few prospects to watch at positions of need in the 2021 class:

Safety: JaVaughn Byrd, a current Northern Illinois commit, makes sense. The junior from Milwaukee King visited on Feb. 1 and felt an offer from the Badgers could be on the way. Michigan State recently offered a scholarship a few weeks back to Byrd, who is raw but possesses an intriguing skillset.

Defensive end: Brookfield Central's Hayden Nelson recently made a commitment to Syracuse. This is just a hunch, but if Wisconsin came calling at some point, I have to believe the three-star prospect would keep his ears (wide) open. The Badgers probably want to see what Michael Jarvis and Tyler Kiehne do before moving forward with Nelson, though.

Tight end: Garrett Gillette, a three-star junior from Mukwonago, has generated a lot of scholarship buzz this off-season, but I'd be surprised if Wisconsin got involved at this point. Drew Biber, who could also play receiver, is the most realistic option, though he hasn't heard much from the staff.

Offensive line: This isn't a position of need, but people will ask about Marcus Mbow. The three-star prospect hasn't been in contact with UW since last fall and there's a feeling he could wind up at Nebraska. If UW did make a move inside the state on the offensive line, Bay Port's Calvin Muraski may actually be the player to watch.

Finally, I'd caution UW fans to be patient. Just because things are quiet right now that doesn't mean it will stay that way in a few weeks.