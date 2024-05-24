BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.

As it stands right now, Wisconsin has just one offer out to an in-state prospect in the 2026 class: Oak Creek interior offensive lineman James Thomas. Arkansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and Kansas have also extended scholarships.

River Falls offensive guard Samuel Simpson is the only other athlete from the state with a Power 4 offer. An opportunity from Kansas recently came in for the 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore.

Central Michigan has offered tailbacks Anthony Liggins (Racine Case) and Jacob Siner (Arrowhead). Wisconsin would like to see each, as well as fellow running back Tommy Novotny (Marquette University), at camp this summer. The Chippewas have also offered Bonduel defensive end Ryan Westrich.

Not necessarily sleepers, but here’s five more I think will emerge as Division 1 prospects, in no particular order.

1) Franklin safety Dominick Walters

2) Waukesha West defensive end Mason Black

3) Bay Port offensive tackle Aiden Dirksen

4) Racine St. Catherine’s cornerback Lamont Hamilton (also a potential D1 basketball player)

5) Sheboygan North athlete Blake Buhr

From the Wisconsin connection category, Luke Fickell’s twin sons - Ashton Fickell and Aydon Fickell - are sophomores at Madison Edgewood. Landon Gauthier’s younger brother, Brock Gauthier, is also expected to be a Division 1 player at Bay Port.

It’s very early, but as the question alluded to, the 2026 in-state class may not be heavy on high-end Power 4 talent.