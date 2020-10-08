Mailbag: How to use the RBs, finishing the 2021 class and potential offers
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Do you think Myles Burkett gets a Wisconsin offer?
Friday was the first time I was able to see Myles Burkett in a live game setting. As I wrote, this wasn't his best game, statistically, but the junior quarterback still displayed a lot of the tools that make him one of the more unique prospects in the state.
Talking to a few people, I think there is a very realistic chance the 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect picks up an offer from the Badgers. Wisconsin obviously puts an emphasis on in-state kids, and I believe Burkett can absolutely play at the FBS level. Additionally, if you look at some of the other high-end targets Jon Budmayr has on his board, it may be tough for UW to jump into their respective recruitments right now, especially since QBs move at a more accelerated pace in comparison to other positions. Budmayr put a great deal of time and effort over the last year-plus into Devin Brown, who is now committed to USC.
Burkett is in no rush to make a final decision. And even if the Badgers were to offer, he is going to take a long look at all of his options at the conclusion of his junior season. But right now, I feel pretty confident that Burkett is high on Budmayr's list.
With Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson likely to start the season at the top of the depth chart, who do you think will grab the 3rd and 4th string positions? If Watson‘s struggles continue, who would be next in line for carries?
