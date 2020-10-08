Friday was the first time I was able to see Myles Burkett in a live game setting. As I wrote, this wasn't his best game, statistically, but the junior quarterback still displayed a lot of the tools that make him one of the more unique prospects in the state.

Talking to a few people, I think there is a very realistic chance the 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect picks up an offer from the Badgers. Wisconsin obviously puts an emphasis on in-state kids, and I believe Burkett can absolutely play at the FBS level. Additionally, if you look at some of the other high-end targets Jon Budmayr has on his board, it may be tough for UW to jump into their respective recruitments right now, especially since QBs move at a more accelerated pace in comparison to other positions. Budmayr put a great deal of time and effort over the last year-plus into Devin Brown, who is now committed to USC.

Burkett is in no rush to make a final decision. And even if the Badgers were to offer, he is going to take a long look at all of his options at the conclusion of his junior season. But right now, I feel pretty confident that Burkett is high on Budmayr's list.