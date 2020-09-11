Mailbag: Finishing 2021, new offers, best recruiting wins for Paul Chryst
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's recruiting mailbag.
Should we worry about the 2022 defensive tackle offers going out? Is it a sign Billy Schrauth may be in doubt? Or that they project him to the offensive line?
Wisconsin sent out recent offers to 2022 defensive tackles Domonique Orange (Kansas City, MO) and Hunter Deyo (Council Bluffs, IA). I don't think that says anything about where Wisconsin sits with Billy Schrauth for two reasons:
1) The Wisconsin coaching staff is essentially recruiting Schrauth as a jumbo athlete. The four-star prospect told me he's been in contact with coaches on both sides of the ball at UW.
2) It may speak more towards Wisconsin moving on from Marquise Brunson in the 2021 class and choosing to attack defensive tackle in the 2022 cycle. The Badgers should be pretty good inside for the next two or three years with the players on the current roster, barring injury.
There's been a lot of Notre Dame buzz in Schrauth's recruitment. And while I know for a fact the Irish are a top option, I haven't heard anything that would take me off my current FutureCast pick, which is for Wisconsin.
In light of Nolan Rucci's commitment, can you rank the top 5 recruiting wins of Paul Chryst's tenure?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news