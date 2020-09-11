BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's recruiting mailbag.

Wisconsin sent out recent offers to 2022 defensive tackles Domonique Orange (Kansas City, MO) and Hunter Deyo (Council Bluffs, IA). I don't think that says anything about where Wisconsin sits with Billy Schrauth for two reasons:

1) The Wisconsin coaching staff is essentially recruiting Schrauth as a jumbo athlete. The four-star prospect told me he's been in contact with coaches on both sides of the ball at UW.

2) It may speak more towards Wisconsin moving on from Marquise Brunson in the 2021 class and choosing to attack defensive tackle in the 2022 cycle. The Badgers should be pretty good inside for the next two or three years with the players on the current roster, barring injury.

There's been a lot of Notre Dame buzz in Schrauth's recruitment. And while I know for a fact the Irish are a top option, I haven't heard anything that would take me off my current FutureCast pick, which is for Wisconsin.