Mailbag: Fall camp projections, basketball offers and in-state options

At first glance, the answer would appear to be Jack Nelson, the only projected starter on the offensive line without any starts under his belt. But I think there is a reason why Joe Rudolph moved him inside to guard, and it likely means the second-year player is one of the five best linemen on the current roster.

“With Jack there is a physicality and explosiveness, a let it loose mentality that is infectious, and I think that is what’s pushing him into the opportunity," Rudolph told reporters this spring. "His athleticism shows up because he’s going a million miles an hour. There are definitely some things from a standpoint of fundamentals that he needs to clean up so that he can be consistent."

Looking across the board, I think it will take an injury to unseat one of the projected starters, a group that includes, from left to right, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Kayden Lyles, Nelson and Logan Bruss. Their backups are expected to be Logan Brown, Cormac Sampson, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Trey Wedig, respectively. From those five, I don't see anyone making a huge push during fall camp, unless Furtney, who could also play left guard, really shines and Nelson or Seltzner struggles. Brown has battled with consistency, a big reason why Beach shifted over from right to left and Bruss is back at tackle.