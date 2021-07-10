 Who are the in-state 2023 and 2024 players to keep an eye on?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-10 13:27:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Fall camp projections, basketball offers and in-state options

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


Which offensive line spot is most likely to change in the depth chart between the end of spring camp and opening day?

Offensive guard Jack Nelson is slated to start as a second-year player.
Offensive guard Jack Nelson is slated to start as a second-year player. (UW Athletics)

At first glance, the answer would appear to be Jack Nelson, the only projected starter on the offensive line without any starts under his belt. But I think there is a reason why Joe Rudolph moved him inside to guard, and it likely means the second-year player is one of the five best linemen on the current roster.

“With Jack there is a physicality and explosiveness, a let it loose mentality that is infectious, and I think that is what’s pushing him into the opportunity," Rudolph told reporters this spring. "His athleticism shows up because he’s going a million miles an hour. There are definitely some things from a standpoint of fundamentals that he needs to clean up so that he can be consistent."

Looking across the board, I think it will take an injury to unseat one of the projected starters, a group that includes, from left to right, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Kayden Lyles, Nelson and Logan Bruss. Their backups are expected to be Logan Brown, Cormac Sampson, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Trey Wedig, respectively. From those five, I don't see anyone making a huge push during fall camp, unless Furtney, who could also play left guard, really shines and Nelson or Seltzner struggles. Brown has battled with consistency, a big reason why Beach shifted over from right to left and Bruss is back at tackle.

It seems like Greg Gard has extended very few offers in the upcoming 2022 class and again for 2023. Is this stingy approach commonplace with other Big Ten schools or are we unique in this approach?

Gus Yalden was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class.
Gus Yalden was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class. (Ritchie Davis/Special to Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}