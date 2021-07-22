Mailbag: Fall camp on the horizon, d-line recruiting and closing out 2022
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Update on Sebastian Cheeks? Is Wisconsin still a player at all in his recruitment?
Sebastian Cheeks, who visited Wisconsin unofficially last month, is set to make his decision on July 28. The Badgers are in the mix down the stretch, along with Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas. As it currently stands, though, the Tar Heels have all the FutureCast momentum heading into Cheeks' announcement.
Looking at what Wisconsin has done at outside linebacker over the last two or three recruiting classes, Cheeks, a long-time target for the staff, was more of a luxury than a need. It will be interesting to see if the staff finds room for an outside linebacker in 2022, or if they go hard after a 2023 group that includes Tausili Akana, Tackett Curtis and Trevor Carter, all of whom visited Madison unofficially in June.
Have Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth finished all their visits? Should we be concerned they're not jumping for the Badgers as quickly as we thought a few weeks ago? Is Iowa a threat at all for Hinzman? They seem to think they are.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news