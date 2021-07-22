Mailbag: Fall camp on the horizon, d-line recruiting and closing out 2022

Sebastian Cheeks, who visited Wisconsin unofficially last month, is set to make his decision on July 28. The Badgers are in the mix down the stretch, along with Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas. As it currently stands, though, the Tar Heels have all the FutureCast momentum heading into Cheeks' announcement.

Looking at what Wisconsin has done at outside linebacker over the last two or three recruiting classes, Cheeks, a long-time target for the staff, was more of a luxury than a need. It will be interesting to see if the staff finds room for an outside linebacker in 2022, or if they go hard after a 2023 group that includes Tausili Akana, Tackett Curtis and Trevor Carter, all of whom visited Madison unofficially in June.