Mailbag: Engram's impact, depth chart talk and next to commit for Wisconsin

Don't expect Wisconsin, which recently landed 2023 three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey, to go on a commit spree this winter. Unless there's a surprise pledge during junior day on March 6, I think the Badgers may have to wait until the spring for No. 2. On UW's current recruiting board, three-star defensive lineman Tyler Gant, who has Wisconsin in his top five, could make a decision this spring. But I think the majority of the others will wait for official visits this summer.

That could change, however, if the staff decided to extend an in-state offer this winter. The likelihood of that happening, in my opinion, is slim, though, due to the lack of high-end talent - at least what has been identified so far in the 2023 in-state group. Wisconsin will likely be able to wait until camp in June to evaluate the current in-state junior class.

History tells us that scholarship prospects from Wisconsin will be part of Paul Chryst's 2023 class. But right now, it's difficult to sort the top tier, and there's certainly not a clear-cut No. 1 at this point.

Rufus King's Nate White, who visited Madison in the fall, is the only in-state player with a known Power 5 offer (Iowa State). Edge Brent Hoppe (Central Michigan), OL Thomas Paasch (Eastern Michigan), OL Jackson Stortz (South Dakota) and TE Nollenn Tabaska (Central Michigan) also list scholarships from inside the state. Zander Rockow, Sam Coufal, Jaiden Pickett and Chase Spellman, among others, will likely join that group before the start of their senior seasons.

If I had to guess today, Hoppe, who racked up an eye-popping 42 tackles for loss as a junior, will find his way into the Badgers' 2023 class. But that's certainly not a guarantee.