How many do they need? Maybe five? All jokes aside, the defensive line might be the weakest position on the 2024 roster. James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal are your top two options coming out of spring camp, and you probably feel comfortable playing Ben Barten, Cade McDonald and Elijah Hills this fall. No one from that five, though, is an all-conference caliber player.

Looking at the portal, CJ West was an option for the Badgers. The former Kent State standout visited Wisconsin but ended up at Indiana. I’m not sure UW was in a position to take his commitment immediately based on what I was told.

Landing Jay’Viar Suggs wouldn’t solve all your problems, but he’d be a nice piece to add this summer. UW is currently in his top four along with LSU, Kentucky and Michigan. The connection to Matt Mitchell and Nyzier Fourquerean, his coach and teammate, respectively, at Grand Valley State is significant for the Badgers. Look for that decision as early as this week.

UW is also in the mix for former in-state standout Gavin Meyer, who was at Wyoming the last three seasons. A chance to come home and play for the Badgers is appealing, but USC, Cal and Illinois are also options. Members of the Wisconsin coaching staff recently stopped by Franklin High School to talk to Meyer’s old coaches in the hopes of strengthening their position.

Khurtiss Perry (will visit officially this week) and Brandon Lane have also been connected to Wisconsin this spring.

As far as how many they could take, UW - at least on paper - has one open scholarship. I would take both Suggs and Meyer if you can land both and figure out how to get down to 85 over the next few weeks. At a minimum, Wisconsin needs at least one more serviceable lineman to add to the group this summer.