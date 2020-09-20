 How many football scholarships are left in the 2021 class?
Mailbag: Allen's reclassification, biggest need in '22 and hoops recruiting

Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.


Does Braelon Allen’s reclassification hurt, help, or have no effect on the 2022 recruitment efforts? 

Braelon Allen
Braelon Allen (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Overall, Braelon Allen's reclassification to the 2021 recruiting class is, in my opinion, a positive for both parties. From Wisconsin's perspective, you're adding an excellent piece to a position of need, even though Allen may outgrow safety down the road. Additionally, this takes another 12 months off the clock for other schools trying and flip him, even though Allen has given zero indication that he's looking elsewhere.

From Allen's perspective, he's physically ready to begin his college career a year early. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect has put up some eye-popping numbers in Fond du Lac's weight room, and Allen's efforts in the classroom must be equally impressive if he's in a position to graduate in three years.

“I just had enough credits to graduate so the idea came up and I talked to my coaches and counselor and the coaches at UW and it just seemed like the best idea,” Allen told Rivals.com.

Now, to answer the question. I think it slightly hurts Wisconsin's efforts in the 2022 class, even though Allen will continue to be involved with targets in that cycle. It's always good to have that leader locked in early, and Allen was excellent in that role for the short amount of time between his commitment and reclassification. But once he gets going at Wisconsin, his time and opportunities to actively recruits prospects in the junior class will be limited. The Badgers now need someone else to step up, and there are plenty of great options, particularly from inside the state, to fill that void.

What do you see as the biggest position of need in the 2022 class?

Billy Schrauth
Billy Schrauth
