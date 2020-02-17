Mailbag: 2021 linebackers, potential commitments and much more
Do you foresee any 2021 or 2022 football targets committing in the next three to four months, or are we likely waiting for the June/July official visit period before anything further happens?
There could be some action on March 1 during Wisconsin's junior day. But if nothing happens on that date, I could see things dragging into the summer. If there were a commitment between now and June, I would actually keep an eye on the 2022 class, specifically from inside the state. Braelon Allen may want to take his time now after backing off a previously-set January commitment date, but Joe Brunner, Carson Hinzman, Billy Schrauth, Jerry Cross and Isaac Hamm could pop early if the staff gets them on campus and things go well. From those five, Hamm, from nearby Sun Prairie, seems like a UW lock. There's a great chance the Badgers get all six.
Both Chucky Hepburn (Hunter Sallis) and Lorne Bowman (Julian Roper) have talented 2021 recruits playing alongside them. Any update on Roper and his recruitment and possible return visit? With Sallis, is the staff recruiting him and if so, do we have a shot?
