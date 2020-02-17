There could be some action on March 1 during Wisconsin's junior day. But if nothing happens on that date, I could see things dragging into the summer. If there were a commitment between now and June, I would actually keep an eye on the 2022 class, specifically from inside the state. Braelon Allen may want to take his time now after backing off a previously-set January commitment date, but Joe Brunner, Carson Hinzman, Billy Schrauth, Jerry Cross and Isaac Hamm could pop early if the staff gets them on campus and things go well. From those five, Hamm, from nearby Sun Prairie, seems like a UW lock. There's a great chance the Badgers get all six.