Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rudolph, Turner reach out to 2020 Ohio TE Luke Lachey

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Joe Rudolph, who recruits the state of Ohio for Wisconsin, and Mickey Turner, who oversees the tight end position for the Badgers, have a new target in the 2020 class.

Wednesday, both assistant coaches were able to speak with Luke Lachey, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound tight end from Grandview Heights High School.

Awsomyz4f3pquuztil2h
Luke Lachey
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}