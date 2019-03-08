Rudolph, Turner reach out to 2020 Ohio TE Luke Lachey
Joe Rudolph, who recruits the state of Ohio for Wisconsin, and Mickey Turner, who oversees the tight end position for the Badgers, have a new target in the 2020 class.
Wednesday, both assistant coaches were able to speak with Luke Lachey, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound tight end from Grandview Heights High School.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news