Making the two-hour drive from Barrington, lll., to Madison, Wis., junior defensive end Lukas Van Ness was one of a handful of visitors on campus for the Wisconsin coaching staff this past Sunday.

"This was my first visit to the Wisconsin campus," Van Ness told BadgerBlitz.com. "The entire coaching and support staff was very attentive and engaging from start to finish. The day was well organized and I feel like we established a good foundation for subsequent visits.

"I’m appreciative for having had this opportunity."