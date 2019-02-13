A lot of those same staff members are back at the school in order to gather information on Lukas Spencer , a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior outside linebacker.

College coaches made frequent stops at Kettle Moraine High School to check in on Trey Wedig before the four-star offensive lineman made an early commitment to Wisconsin.

"Some schools that have been coming to my school to visit me are Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Kent State, Illinois State, Michigan State, Western Michigan, North Dakota State and a few more," Spencer told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have Air Force and Nebraska coming in later this spring, too, and two visits this week at Illinois State and Northern Illinois.

"I would say the the ones I’m in most contact with would be Kent State, North Dakota and Iowa, because they are all schools I have visited or will be visiting later this year. We have been communicating about how lifting is going and what I am doing this off-season."

The Hawkeyes, led by assistant coach Tim Polasek, have spent a lot of time recruiting the state of Wisconsin in the last handful of cycles. Spencer visited Iowa City this past fall.

"Iowa came out to my school and watched me do some drills for them and they liked how I could move and change direction well," Spencer said. "They also would like me to come down for one of their spring practices.

"A lot of schools like that I'm a player that can play any position. They like my effort on every play on both sides of the ball. They like how hard I can hit people and that I can play sideline to sideline."

The in-state Badgers, according to Spencer, have not been in as much contact in comparison to other programs.

"We have talked a few times about my season and what I am doing in the off-season, but not as much is happening with Wisconsin like other schools." he said. "Coming up I have two visits this weekend at Illinois State and Northern Illinois. On March 22 I am going out to North Dakota for their junior day. I also got invited to go out and visit Michigan State, Western Michigan and Iowa to watch their spring practices."