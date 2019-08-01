"They’ve believed in me since I first started getting recruited freshman year and have made me feel like I’m at home every time I’ve visited with them," Crawford told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday.

A junior from Eau Claire (WI) Memorial, Crawford publicly announced an offer from UW on July 23 and previously camped with the Badgers this past June.

Wisconsin was the only known offer for Crawford. Before the commitment, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect told BadgerBlitz.com that Iowa, Northern Illinois, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Illinois State had been in contact.

When Crawford first spoke to BadgerBlitz.com about the offer in late July, he mentioned how he was "just going to let the recruiting process play out." Now he becomes the fourth commitment for the 2021 class, along with offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel, athlete Jackson Acker and quarterback Deacon Hill. Benzschawel, Acker and Crawford all hail from within the Badger State.

"They [coaches] were really pumped up," Crawford said. "They said this was big for them especially since I’m an in-state recruit."