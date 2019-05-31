The trip from Massachusetts to Wisconsin was worth it for Louis Hansen , who picked up an offer from the Badgers on Thursday during an unofficial visit.

"The visit to Wisconsin was awesome," Hansen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I had never been to Wisconsin before. We toured the football facilities and campus and it was all top-notch. I sat down with Coach Turner and Coach Rudolph to talk some football. I was very impressed with all of it."

Hansen, who had 375 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a junior, is just the third tight end UW has offered in the 2021 class, along with Cane Berrong and Moliki Matavao.

"The coaches stressed the importance of academics and the necessity of keeping my grades up," Hansen said. "And they said that they would like to see me continue to put on size while maintaining speed and explosiveness.

"When they offered, they said I had exceptional ball skills for my size and that I ran smooth routes. I'm feeling great about Wisconsin after the visit. They have a great balance of academic and athletics, which is important to me. I’d like to get back and see a game this fall."

In addition to Wisconsin, Hansen also has scholarships from Boston College, Colorado, LSU, Massachusetts, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

"I stay in touch with all the schools that have offered me," Hansen said. "Besides those schools, I’ve heard the most from Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

"I’m going to Penn State June 22. I’m going to go see Georgia some time soon, along with Colorado, and I’m trying to work in a few more schools as well."

The Badgers have an early commitment from offensive lineman JP Benzschawel in the 2021 class.