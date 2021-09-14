Looking at Wisconsin's offensive production through two weeks

Some good, some bad, some still to be known. No. 18 Wisconsin enters its bye week with a 1-1 record with an offense that appears to be reenergized in one facet of its attack while facing some questions regarding a couple of other key areas. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down just what has been seen so far from Paul Chryst's offense in two games -- team and individual stats, personnel breakdowns for each game, and the good, the bad, and what to watch for moving forward. A very large disclaimer here: This is just the first two games. A lot can change over the course of the season, and BadgerBlitz.com is not privy to Wisconsin's exact game plans for each opponent.

2021 STATS (THROUGH TWO GAMES)

Wisconsin Offensive Stats Stat Wisconsin Points Per Game 22.0 (T-99th in nation) First Downs 55 (31 rush, 19 pass, 5 penalty) Rushing Yards Per Game 266.0 (13th in nation) Yards Per Carry 4.7 Passing Yards Per Game 175.5 (102nd in nation) Total Yards Per Game 441.5 (T-45th in nation with Texas A&M) Average Yards Per Play 5.2 Total Touchdowns 5 (all rushing) Turnovers 4 (three interceptions, one lost fumble) Average Time of Possession 40:57 (2nd in nation) Third-Down Conversions 12 of 33 (36.4%; T-83rd in nation) Sacks Allowed 3 Red Zone Attempts 5-of-10 (four touchdowns, 1 field goal) -- T-126 in nation with Florida and Miami (OH)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

*Quarterback Graham Mertz: 36-of-54 for 326 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions; 109.97 rating *Running back Chez Mellusi: 51 carries, 265 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, two touchdowns; 132.5 yards per contest *Running back Isaac Guerendo: 17 carries, 148 yards, 8.7 yards per carry, one touchdown; 74 yards per contest *Running back Jalen Berger: 15 carries, 62 yards, one touchdown (one game) *Wide receiver Danny Davis: 11 receptions, 129 yards; long of 23 *Tight end Jake Ferguson: 12 receptions, 69 yards; long of 10 *Wide receiver Kendric Pryor: 5 receptions, 65 yards; long of 17

THE GOOD: CHEZ MELLUSI AND THE GROUND GAME

Wisconsin's 352-yard effort against Eastern Michigan led the way in boosting the numbers, though UW gained 180 against Penn State in Week 1. The Badgers registered eight running plays of 10 or more yards against the Nittany Lions on Sept. 4, but then followed up with four more against the Eagles last weekend. Two of those -- Chez Mellusi's 60-yard and Isaac Guerendo's 82-yard dashes -- against Eastern Michigan showed more explosiveness out of the unit. It will be worth watching just how the ball is distributed in this ground game, but UW appears to have three capable backs that defenses will have to scout and prepare for each week. Mellusi himself came into Wisconsin with 71 career carries as a member of the Clemson Tigers in two seasons after sitting behind Travis Etienne. He already sits at 51 after a couple of weeks in a Badgers uniform, and he holds nine rushes of 10 or more yards.

Guerendo's emergence comes as a pleasant surprise overall for the offense. He ran for a very respectable 56 yards on 13 carries against Penn State, then accumulated 92 yards -- aided by that 82-yard sprint to the north end zone last week -- on four attempts against Eastern Michigan. Jalen Berger dressed but did not participate during the loss to Penn State, but he returned to the field against the MAC opponent a week later and found the end zone once. The redshirt freshman's presence in the backfield should pay dividends for the offense this season. Against Penn State, Wisconsin lost 48 total yards (36 of which were credited to Mertz), but against Eastern Michigan, UW was credited with just eight (five on Mertz). There was an area of improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.

THE BAD: RED ZONE OFFENSE/THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS

Wisconsin ranks near the bottom of the FBS in red zone offense, tied with Florida and Miami (Ohio) with converting on just five of 10 opportunities. Against Penn State, UW found the end zone on just one of four chances inside the PSU 20. Though the defense allowed some significant plays in the air in the final two quarters, the offense's inability to succeed deep in Nittany Lions' territory throughout the cross-divisional contest cost them an opening week victory. Two first half chances were thwarted by a blocked 25-yard field goal and a fumble inside the 10 that could have resulted in points. Later, a potential go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter that pushed to the PSU 1, ended with a fourth-down interception by Jaquan Brisker. Even during the win against Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin scored on just 4-of-6 red zone tries, with two misses. The first came on the initial offensive series for Mertz and Co. Mellusi's 60-yard run set up 1st-and-Goal from the EMU 7. Four plays later, the Eagles stuffed the Badger back before reaching the goal line. The second came when the reserves entered the contest, but continued to drive the ball down the field to the Eastern Michigan 10. Then a false start by lineman Tanor Bortolini pushed it back five yards. Quarterback Chase Wolf then uncorked an errant pass a play later that David Carter Jr. picked off and returned 98 yards for the Eagles' only score of the game. Perhaps the sliver of a silver lining here lies in when Wisconsin does score inside the 20, it has been with touchdowns the vast majority of the time. That being said, when an offense sits at the opponents' two-yard line or closer, it needs to convert. Another area of converting Wisconsin can improve on comes on third down. Wisconsin only moved the chains on five of 12 opportunities against Eastern Michigan. Chryst called it out after the contest when asked about Mertz's day last weekend. "I still think that we got to be -- and this isn't necessarily on Graham, but just as an offense -- we got to be better on third down," Chryst said. "I didn't think we were great on third down and ... that's not just Graham. That's me, it's everyone."

AREAS TO WATCH: PASSING GAME

The sample size of just two games, so the jury's still out on the passing game overall for the season and just what spark it could bring. Obviously, it struggled against Penn State, with Mertz hitting on 22-of-37 passes for just 185 yards and two fourth quarter interceptions. An incompletion intended for wide receiver Chimere Dike with under a minute remaining could have changed the complexion of the game and the win-loss column, but the offensive line also allowed Nittany Lions in the backfield throughout the game. James Franklin's defense netted 16 pressures on that Saturday, according to Pro Football Focus, with two official sacks in the stats sheets. Mertz completed 14-of-17 passes for 141 yards against Eastern Michigan, and Chryst mentioned at the end of his postgame press conference that he "thought he some good things" and that "it was a different type of game." Wisconsin did not need the passing game to carry them, as it merely bludgeoned Eastern Michigan at the line of scrimmage (on both sides of the ball, for that matter). Check BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial personnel groupings below, and Wisconsin ran with either two backs, two tight ends, or both nearly 71% of the time (53 of the 75 snaps). Mertz thought the passing game was better against Eastern Michigan, though he said he will probably rewatch the contest and see how he can assist more on location and timing. "But for me, we got to get our guys the ball in space and let 'em go make plays," Mertz said on Saturday. "I'm excited for these next couple of weeks to kind of dive into that." Wisconsin will need the passing game to step up for the coming weeks, and when opportunities for big plays arise, it will have to connect. UW only completed three passes of 15 yards or more last weekend -- one 17-yard and two 18-yard completions -- and before that, just a trio of others against Penn State seven days prior. UW's longest pass is a 23-yard reception by wide receiver Danny Davis from the arm of Mertz early in the third quarter of that loss. That starts with Notre Dame on Sept. 25. The Fighting Irish already hold 10 sacks and three interceptions to their credit this year, though they have allowed nearly 200 yards passing per game. However, they also have given up 194 yards on the ground per contest on 4.9 yards per attempt, so the Badgers could continue to establish their bread and butter on the ground in Soldier Field.

Personnel Groupings vs. Penn State Personnel First Half Second Half Total 11 14 22 36 12 9 16 25 21 12 10 22 22 6 2 8 23 2 2 4 Totals 43 52 95