Wisconsin welcomed seven mid-year enrollees into the football program this semester. Six came from the highly-heralded signing class of 2021, and reporters saw those new Badgers receive reps during spring football. BadgerBlitz.com rounded up some quotes and analysis about these midyear enrollees during what was their first set of spring practices. Writer's note: Long snapper Duncan McKinley went down with an ACL tear, according to special teams coach Chris Haering.

CB AL ASHFORD III

Wisconsin cornerback Al Ashford III (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

New cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat believes that Ashford, the three-star Denver (CO) Cherry Creek standout, "has done a good job of seeking out the help of the older guys, as well as coming up and watching film with me." "So I like what I see out of Al," Poteat said on April 19. "He's a young guy, so he has a lot to learn, but he has a lot of potential." Hicks on April 19, when asked what he has seen from Ashford and his development from the first day of spring ball until that date: "One thing that he surprised me as a freshman coming is his ability to be calm and patient as a corner. You don't really see that a lot in a younger corner, especially coming out of high school. And he has a real bright future now. I'm excited for him as he gets more ball, gets more practices under his feet. That's a guy that I could see like you guys would be looking out for in the future."

OLB T.J. BOLLERS

Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

UW listed Bollers at 6-foot-2 and 258 pounds on its spring roster. One particular play stood out during open practice where the former four-star recruit and No. 104 player in the country pursued quarterback Chase Wolf and tipped a pass in the air. Outside linebackers coach Bobby April III about Bollers on April 9: "T.J. Bollers has done a really good job. You're talking about a mid-year kid who played offensive tackle his senior year in high school. You're really looking at a guy who's really, you know, it's kind of crazy to think this, but he'd be getting ready for prom. And we say that every year about these midyear guys, like it's amazing what they can do, but he's one of the guys that maturity level's there, want is there, energy's there to get better. "He's got to take a couple bumps here and understand the footwork, the hand placement, the bigger picture of the game. But there's a talent where when he doesn't have to think, you're, 'Whoa, that guy, he's got it.' We just got to get him to not think and be able to do what we do, which, you know, that's that's my job, right? So I got to get him going."

ILB JAKE CHANEY

Chaney -- the Cape Coral, Fla., native and currently newest member of Bob Bostad's group -- worked with the reserves during the open practices to reporters. His ability to move downhill quickly showed up a couple times in unofficial "pressures" on quarterbacks during particular sessions. Jack Sanborn on April 14 discussing Chaney's progression and development over the past few practices, and as a freshman, what is the experience learning the positions, techniques and fundamentals: "Especially early on in spring ball, you put those pads on and everything for the first time, and all your old habits from high school start coming and you being, oh, this aggressive player where you're just gonna go run down and tackle the ball carrier. Not many people are gonna block you, and things like that. And so I think it's a transition, and I think he's done very well, I mean, just even with the playbook. "I think he's got a good understanding at this point right now, which six, seven practices in, I mean it's remarkable. So just him continuing to even build off of that, and then also, you see everything like I just said, like him running down. Certain plays, that's good. Certain plays, maybe you don't want to do that, and him just understanding when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive. Just over six, seven practices, you've kind of seen him take that understanding, take that coaching from Coach Bostad and then really translate it to the field, which is what spring ball is all about, especially for someone like him."

DL MIKE JARVIS

Jarvis received reps at the defensive end position during these open practices. On April 24, a bad snap during a red zone team period was scooped up by the 6-foot-4, 272-pound New Jersey native. Among other notable sights seen during open practices, veteran nose tackle Bryson Williams at one point took Jarvis aside in a mentor-like role during one session. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton, when asked about which young linemen have impressed him at that time on April 5, called out Jarvis and noted their similarities. "I was young," Benton said. "I wasn't as technically sound, but you can definitely see that his effort is there, and that goes a long way when you're playing this big boy ball because your effort can go a long way. "And he might not have the strength and stuff yet or the technique -- he's not technically sound -- but we're definitely going to get him there. And I like that he's coming out and asking people to get help, and not just sitting back, trying to figure it out on his own, which is a great thing about him."

OL RILEY MAHLMAN

Mahlman, the four-star lineman and No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota according to Rivals, will likely add more on to his frame. Wisconsin designated him at 6-foot-8 and 289 pounds, and looking at him during the open practices, the Lakeville (MN) South product can fill out more. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph mentioned on April 7 that Mahlman was working with the third group at the tackle spots. The young lineman filled in at the left tackle spot with the twos in particular when Logan Brown missed practice time during the open practices.

TE JACK PUGH