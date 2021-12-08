Looking ahead at Wisconsin's Big Ten week

Wisconsin enters conference play at 7-1 overall with Indiana coming to town on Wednesday night. Senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski break down the key takeaways from the Badgers' hot start, who has impressed the most, along with previews of the Hoosiers and No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook