 Wisconsin Basketball: What to expect from Badgers heading into Big Ten play this week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 13:06:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Looking ahead at Wisconsin's Big Ten week

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wisconsin enters conference play at 7-1 overall with Indiana coming to town on Wednesday night. Senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski break down the key takeaways from the Badgers' hot start, who has impressed the most, along with previews of the Hoosiers and No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}