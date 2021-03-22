MADISON, Wis. – As the final seconds ticked down of an underperforming season, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard gave four of his seniors a curtain call. One by one, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison were subbed out before the final horn sounded in Wisconsin’s 76-63 loss to Baylor Sunday. The four joined their teammates, along with fellow seniors Trevor Anderson and Nate Reuvers on the bench and watched UW’s season end in the second round of the NCAA tournament. There were a lot of hugs, a lot of tears and a lot of sunk shoulders by a team who fell well short of their goals. “Honestly, it didn't hit me until I started shaking the hands of the coaches and the players,” Trice said. “It's just tough. It's tough to go out like that as a senior. Time really flies by. I know I've been here for a while and a lot of guys are probably tired of seeing my face, but it really felt like it was a blur.”

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) and forward Micah Potter (11) hugs members of the basketball staff after leaving the game in the second half of a second-round game against Baylor. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Returning the vast majority of a roster that won a conference championship last season, the Badgers (18-13) never could fully correct an inconsistent offense, poor perimeter shooting or sticking to the program’s core fundamentals during critical junctures (defense, turnovers, etc.). All the shortcomings contributed to Wisconsin falling well below preseason expectations in a pandemic-shortened season and were again on display in their final game of the season. Returning the majority of the roster that won a Big Ten championship last March, the Badgers became the season ranked No.7 in the AP poll and quickly rose to No.4 in early December but slowly slipped over the final two-plus months after failing to win consecutive games after Jan.15. In a Big Ten chalked with talent (nine teams made the NCAA tournament with four being top two seeds), the Badgers finished in sixth place in the league, going 0-9 against the five teams who finished above them and 6-11 against teams who finished the season with a winning record. Gard was asked about his veteran team's lack of success against the nation’s top teams this past year but instead chose to highlight the overall body of work. “I've been doing this a long time, and I've never been around a group (of seniors) that's had to endure more over the last two-plus years, going back to Coach Moore and that whole tragedy that they still carry with them,” Gard said. “Rallying and winning a piece of the conference championship last year, having no tournament, which was an emotional blow, and this year having to navigate through a season in the middle of a pandemic and have unprecedented discipline in terms of what they had to follow every day and the protocols. We were one of the few in the country that got through without any pauses or any issues. “I thanked them for all they've done for this program, going beyond basketball and beyond even this year, because that group of seniors obviously have been through a lot, and they've had great jubilation and some extreme trials. As I told them, that's life. You're going to have some things go your way, and you're going to have some things not go your way. But as long as you're doing the best you can and giving your best effort, that's all we can ask. And they definitely every day gave us all they could.” How Wisconsin will rebound entering next season will be determined over the next few days, weeks and months. Thanks to the NCAA granting a blanket waiver to all student-athletes this season, all seniors could return for a free year of eligibility, meaning the entire roster in theory could return intact next season. It’s unknown how many of Wisconsin’s seven seniors (six scholarship players) will return but Trice’s father confirmed to BadgerBlitz last month it’s “highly unlikely” he comes back. Potter – UW’s second-leading scorer – is also likely to move on, along with most of the class. If all seniors don’t return, Wisconsin will have to replace its top five scorers, 68.8 percent of its scoring, 64.6 percent of its rebounds and 79.7 percent of its assists.

If no seniors return to the program, freshman guard Joanthan Davis will be the team's leading returning scorer at 7.0 points per game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)