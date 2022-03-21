MILWAUKEE – If the 2021-22 season taught fans anything, it’s that Wisconsin basketball is rarely in rebuild mode. The Badgers have missed one NCAA Tournament since 1999 and have won five Big Ten championships over that span, including one this season after being predicted to finish 10th by 28 conference reporters.

That was the message that head coach Greg Gard tried to convey to a heartbroken locker room Sunday night following Wisconsin’s 54-49 exit from the NCAA Tournament at the hands of 11th-seed Iowa State.

“I spent most of the time here in the locker room with these guys just talking about the journey they've been on and thanking them for everything they've done for our university, our state, our program, coaching staff,” Gard said. “Most importantly, what they've done for each other, how they've bonded together, how they've grown. Obviously, it stings and it's hard, but these guys have done a lot and accomplished a lot this year and overcome a lot of odds and a lot of doubters.”