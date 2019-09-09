News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 17:10:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Long-time target Ben Carlson reflects on official visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin coaching staff offered Ben Carlson, a four-star prospect from East Ridge High School in Minnesota, back in June of 2018.

This past weekend, the Badgers hosted the long-time target in the 2020 class for his much-anticipated official visit.

Ben Carlson
Ben Carlson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}