Add Myles Burkett's name to the list of future Badgers Jeff Trickey has guided during his decades of tutoring a key position on the football field.

The longtime mentor and former high school coach founded his quarterback technique and leadership camp of his namesake in 1988. His web site boasts other former Wisconsin signal callers who have utilized his services.

In-state UW prospects Joel Stave and Tyler Donovan are among those included as "former campers," and Trickey also worked with former Wisconsin assistant coach Jon Budmayr throughout his high school years as well. That is in addition to other NFL starters listed on the site, such as Tony Romo, Jared Goff, Tyrod Taylor and Kyle Orton.

Trickey has known Burkett since the recruit was about 10-12 years old, and he has seen firsthand what he calls "kind of an evolution" of a multi-sport athlete into a Division 1 commit.

"He had great foot speed and quickness in his lower body, lower platform," Trickey told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday morning. "He had -- I don't like the words ‘arm talent' because there's so many things that go into that word -- but he had a very live throwing arm. I think we worked pretty hard from when he was young -- he's got a beautiful throwing stroke. As he evolved and excelled in football and basketball and track and so forth, you could tell he was a very gifted young man."